‘The Cosby Show’ Star Geoffrey Owens Launches Instagram Show About Work 2 Years After Trader Joe’s Job-Shaming Incident

“The Cosby Show” actor Geoffrey Owens is launching a new Instagram show, “Shift Happens”, two years after he was job-shamed for working at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey.

Owens mentioned the job-shaming in a clip shared on Instagram, telling fans about his upcoming show which will be about work and working people.

“It’s been exactly two years now since I was job-shamed on the internet and social media for taking a job at Trader Joe’s,” the actor, who played Elvin Tibideaux on “The Cosby Show”, said. “As you might know, that whole thing didn’t go as the shamers planned.”

Owens was bombarded with praise after the pics in question emerged online, with Tyler Perry offering him the chance to appear on his hit OWN drama, “The Haves and the Have Nots”, and Nicki Minaj giving him $25,000, which he then donated to the Actor’s Fund in memory of the late “Cosby Show” actor Earle Hyman.

“A lot of good things happened to me, but the best thing about that whole thing was that people started to think about and talk about work in a different way,” Owens went on. “They started considering the dignity of work, the nobility of work, considering that some jobs are not necessarily better than others and that all work matters. ”

“And now with the COVID crisis,” he added, “these ideas are even more relevant and significant than ever. Not only are we acknowledging that all work matters, but we’re also realizing that a lot of the people that do the jobs, let’s face it, that we didn’t think much of before, are actually heroes.”

Things went south financially for Owens after Bill Cosby was found guilty of sexual assault and his checks from “The Cosby Show” stopped coming.