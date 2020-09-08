‘This Is Us’ Star Susan Kelechi Watson To Host The Gracies, Honouring Programming For, By And About Women

“This Is Us” star Susan Kelechi Watson will host the 2020 edition of the Gracies.

Held by the Alliance for Women in Media, the Gracie Awards honours exemplary programming created by, for and about women.

This year’s event marks the 45th annual Gracies, and will feature honourees including Katy Perry, Geena Davis, Gayle King, Danai Gurira, Fiona Shaw, Niecy Nash and Michelle Williams, with performances by Mickey Guyton.

Presenters will include Malin Akerman, Angélica Vale, Cassie DiLaura and many more.

“The Gracie Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation which supports and promotes educational programs, and scholarships to benefit the media, the public, and allied fields,” notes the foundation, which also gives away $20,000 each year in scholarships to deserving female students.

The 45th annual Gracie Awards program will air live on AWMF’s Facebook page on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.