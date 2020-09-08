Lily James Says The COVID-19 Pandemic, Black Lives Matter Movement Have Been ‘Illuminating’

Lily James was forced to hit pause on her career amid the coronavirus pandemic.
However, for the actress, it allowed her to open her eyes and truly see what was going on in the world around us.
In an interview for the October issue of Shape magazine, James reveals that everything that has come out of this time in quarantine, more specifically the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, has been “illuminating.”
“So much has risen to the surface. I’m just trying to stay open and learn. It’s crucial to focus on what’s important, to grow, and to stay engaged,” she tells the mag.
James adds: “I admire people who are truthful. That’s so inspiring, and I don’t think I always have been. I’m going to endeavour to be more truthful. I want to do more activism as well. Right now, I use social media as a tool to spread awareness about causes that matter to me.”
Once it’s safe to return back to work, the 31-year-old will star in the intense new Netflix drama, “Rebecca”, alongside Armie Hammer – and it looks like they can thank Sylvia Plath for inspiring their on-screen chemistry.
“We read that poem so many times, and we found this twisted love story that came out of it. That helped us navigate our relationship in the film. Playing our roles became organic and took a life of its own,” she says.
Continues James: “I find love so wonderful and torturous at times. It’s just the meaning of life. I lost myself in the character in a way that I hadn’t before. It was even frightening, but I just had to breathe through it and slowly shed the role.”
Check out James’ full interview with Shape here.