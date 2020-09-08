Lily Allen And David Harbour Obtain Wedding License In Las Vegas

It looks like Lily Allen and David Harbour are getting read to say, “I do.”

According to E! News, who confirmed the news via public records, on Sept. 6 the couple obtained a wedding license in Las Vegas.

The outlet explains that this means Allen and Harbour can officially tie the knot any time in the next 12 months.

It is also possible that the pair have already been married in the days since obtaining the license.

In May, Allen addressed rumours that she was engaged after fans noticed her wearing a diamond ring in an Instagram post.

“First rule of engagement club….” Allen wrote to one follower, referencing the line rom “Fight Club” that, “The first rule of fight club is you do not talk about fight club.”