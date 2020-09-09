Lily Allen And David Harbour Reportedly Married In Las Vegas By Elvis Impersonator

It looks like Lily Allen and David Harbour may have finally said, “I do.”

On Tuesday, E! News confirmed via public records that the couple obtained a wedding license in Las Vegas on Sept. 6.

The outlet explained that this means Allen and Harbour can officially tie the knot any time in the next 12 months.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, the couple were indeed married at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Vegas, and the ceremony was reportedly officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

In May, Allen addressed rumours that she was engaged after fans noticed her wearing a diamond ring in an Instagram post.

“First rule of engagement club….” Allen wrote to one follower, referencing the line rom “Fight Club” that, “The first rule of fight club is you do not talk about fight club.”