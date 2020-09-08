Jason Momoa Backs Up Ray Fisher’s ‘Justice League’ Allegations

Ray Fisher has a powerful ally in his corner in his fight against Warner Bros. over his allegations of misconduct on the set of “Justice League”: none other than Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa.

Fisher — who played Cyborg in the 2017 film — made headlines when he went public with allegations that director Joss Whedon — who took over the DC Comics-derived movie when original director Zack Snyder had to exit due to a family tragedy — behaved toward the cast and crew in a way he described as “gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable.

Fisher also claimed that Whedon “was enabled, in many ways, by [former president and COO of DC Entertainment] Geoff Johns and [former Warner Bros. co- president of production] Jon Berg.”

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

Fisher also alleged he was “admonished” by Johns for taking his “grievances up the proper chain of command,” and that he “made a thinly veiled threat to my career.”

During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command. He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career. This behavior cannot continue. A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) August 12, 2020

In response to Fisher’s complaint, Warner Bros. launched an investigation. However, Fisher subsequently tweeted his belief that there was further chicanery at play, claiming he was approached by DC Films president Walter Hamada, who “attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns. I will not.”

So you can better understand how deep this goes: After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns. I will not. A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 4, 2020

Warner Bros. then issued a statement in response to Fisher’s allegations, denying that Hamada tried “to throw anyone under the bus,” and claiming that Fisher was refusing to cooperate with the investigation. “This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator,” noted the statement.

Fisher fired back by tweeting some correspondence in which he shares his concern about just how independent the independent investigation actually is, and that he had already made it crystal clear that he “would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses.

It’s also worth noting that I made it clear to the world on Aug 21st that I would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses. @wbpictures has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I’m ready to meet the challenge. A>E 2/2 pic.twitter.com/OcOmcVZtub — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 5, 2020

In the midst of this controversy, Momoa took to social media to share a powerful message in a hashtag, #IStandWithRayFisher.

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that Fisher will be appearing in never-before-seen scenes in the upcoming Zack Snyder cut of “Justice League”, which is set to stream next year on HBO Max. He’s also reported to be in talks with Hamada about reprising the role of Cyborg in Warner Bros.’ upcoming “Flash” movie.