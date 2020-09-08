Jason DeRulo Has ‘Savage Love’ In New Music Video With Jawish 685

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Jason DeRulo is showing off his best TikTok moves in the official music video for “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” with producer Jawish 685.

RELATED: Jason Derulo Surprises Nurse With New Minivan

Chances are you are familiar with “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” even if you’ve never searched out the song. The collaboration between DeRulo and New Zealand producer Jawish 685 took off on TikTok in a major way, becoming a popular dance trend.

In the official music video, DeRulo and various other dancers perform their interpretations of the viral dance.

RELATED: Jason Derulo Admits He Had High Hopes For ‘Cats’

“Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” originally dropped on June 11 through Columbia Records. It originally gained traction as an instrumental released by Jawish 685 in 2019.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP