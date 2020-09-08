Jason DeRulo Has ‘Savage Love’ In New Music Video With Jawish 685

Jason DeRulo is showing off his best TikTok moves in the official music video for “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” with producer Jawish 685.

Chances are you are familiar with “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” even if you’ve never searched out the song. The collaboration between DeRulo and New Zealand producer Jawish 685 took off on TikTok in a major way, becoming a popular dance trend.

In the official music video, DeRulo and various other dancers perform their interpretations of the viral dance.

“Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” originally dropped on June 11 through Columbia Records. It originally gained traction as an instrumental released by Jawish 685 in 2019.