Meghan McCain Isn’t Buying Trump’s Denial Of Calling Soldiers ‘Losers’ And ‘Suckers’

U.S. President Donald Trump found himself embroiled in controversy after the publication of an explosive expose in The Atlantic, quoting anonymous sources who claimed he referred to slain U.S. soldiers of past wars as “losers” and suckers” for giving their lives for their country.

While numerous news organizations confirmed The Atlantic‘s story — even Trump-friendly Fox News —Trump himself denied using those words, calling the report “a fake story.”

On Tuesday’s edition of “The View”, co-host Meghan McCain shared her belief that the only thing “fake” about the story was Trump’s denial.

“I do believe President Trump probably said this,” McCain said after moderator Whoopi Goldberg asked for her thoughts.

McCain has a unique perspective, given that Trump famously feuded with her late father, Republican Senator John McCain, who spent more than five years in a Vietnamese POW camp. Trump, however, derided McCain’s status as a war hero when he said in 2015, “I like people who weren’t captured.”

According to The Atlantic, several sources claimed that when McCain passed away in 2018, Trump said, “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral” and “became furious” when flags were lowered to half-staff. “What the f**k are we doing that for? Guy was a f**king loser,” Trump told aides, according to the magazine.

“I just feel like every three-to-six months I’m having a similar conversation with you where there’s a report of President Trump disparaging troops or my family,” McCain continued. “This is familiar. It’s familiar language that President Trump has used publicly.”

In another part of the show, McCain and her co-hosts spoke with former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who claimed she’d never heard Trump make those statements.

McCain, however, explained the rationale for why she believes The Atlantic‘s account.

“The problem, as I said before, is the president has a consistent history and pattern of saying incendiary things about people like my father, about people like the Khan family, about people like Lt. Col. Vindman,” McCain told Sanders.

“If this charge had been levelled anonymously against any other politician, I think people would second-guess it,” she added. “But because it’s about someone who has this kind of record of insulting veterans, people tend to believe it, which is why I think it has legs.”