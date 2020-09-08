The Future Is Uncertain In ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer

The “Star Trek: Discovery” team has a lot to make sense of in the new season three trailer.

RELATED: Comic-Con @ Home Kicks Off With A Star Trek Universe Panel And Table Read

Commander Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew come out the other side of a wormhole they entered in the season two finale. The U.S.S. Discovery lands in an unknown future filled with uncertainty, including new faces and old.

The impending season of “Star Trek: Discovery” welcomes the show’s first non-binary and transgender characters, played by Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander, respectively.

RELATED: William Shatner Says He Doesn’t Watch ‘Star Trek’

“Star Trek: Discovery” season three premieres Oct. 15.