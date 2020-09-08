Travis Scott Collaborated With McDonald’s For A New ‘Cactus Jack’ Meal

Travis Scott is joining forces with McDonald’s.
The rapper and the restaurant chain unveiled the new “Cactus Jack” meal on Tuesday, which is part of a month-long special to get more Millennial and Gen Z customers.
The “Cactus Jack” meal is a $6 quarter-pounder meal with bacon, lettuce, barbecue sauce, fries and a Sprite.
RELATED: Big Sean Drops ‘Lithuania’ Music Video Featuring Travis Scott And Announces New Record Label
Employees will also sport Travis Scott “Cactus Jack” t-shirts.
A new ad dropped Tuesday, showing Scott in doll form talking about his new meal:
Travis Scott McDonald’s commercial 🍟 pic.twitter.com/jJk7mX5zLw
— 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) September 8, 2020
Twitter loved the random collab. Take a look at some of the reaction:
RELATED: Travis Scott Debuts New Song ‘The Plan’ From Soundtrack To Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’
McDonald's releasing the Travis Scott burger pic.twitter.com/BwOSnXeUcB
— B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) September 8, 2020
just knowing some dude rn at McDonald rn at 12 am getting the Travis Scott burger💀💀 pic.twitter.com/3TRamwiOdP
— yimi cant be out ratiod 😈 (@nazyyimi) September 8, 2020
“Four Travis Scott burgers please” pic.twitter.com/ESawPfwT9r
— Slazo (@slazo) September 7, 2020
“2 Travis Scott Burgers, Cactus Jack sent us” pic.twitter.com/w9Wo0Q0bLC
— Nol Dur (@nol_dur) September 8, 2020
“no fortnite until you finish your travis scott burger!” pic.twitter.com/49cNGycOtW
— ♱ (@CRY1NGWOLF) September 8, 2020