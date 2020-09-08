Travis Scott Collaborated With McDonald’s For A New ‘Cactus Jack’ Meal

By Aynslee Darmon.

Photo: McDonald's

Travis Scott is joining forces with McDonald’s.

The rapper and the restaurant chain unveiled the new “Cactus Jack” meal on Tuesday, which is part of a month-long special to get more Millennial and Gen Z customers.

The “Cactus Jack” meal is a $6 quarter-pounder meal with bacon, lettuce, barbecue sauce, fries and a Sprite.

Employees will also sport Travis Scott “Cactus Jack” t-shirts.

A new ad dropped Tuesday, showing Scott in doll form talking about his new meal:

Twitter loved the random collab. Take a look at some of the reaction:

