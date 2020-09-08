Kanye West Gets Lidocaine And Cortisone Shot For Apparent Wrist Injury: ‘Too Much Texting Bro’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Kanye West. Photo: AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File
Kanye West seems to be on the mend.

West, 43, caught fans off-guard when he posted a photo of a wrist X-ray on a hospital monitor. The “Stronger” rapper delivered a cryptic explanation for what happened to his wrist.

Too much texting bro,” West wrote. “Had to get the cortisone mixed with a wittle [sic] sprinkle of lidocaine. He also included an emoji of a white gi with a black belt, suggesting the injury may be related to some sort of martial arts training.”

West posted a follow-up video of a doctor administrating a shot to his wrist: “Lidocaine worked instantly! The dexamethasone takes 24 to 48 hours. Modern medicine.”

The controversial rapper and fashion mogul most recently made headlines over his meeting with Jared Kushner.

