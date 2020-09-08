AMC Finds Your Perfect ‘Soulmates’ In New Anthology Trailer

The future is one with your perfect “Soulmates” in the new AMC trailer.

“Soulmates” takes place 15 years in the future following the discovery of a test that correctly determines your soulmates. The series is created by “Black Mirror” alum Will Bridges and collaborator Bredd Goldstein. It is based on their short film “For Life”.

Plenty of familiar faces star in the inaugural season, including: Sarah Snook (“Succession”), Charlie Heaton (“Stranger Things”), Bill Skarsgård (“Clark,” “Castle Rock”), Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad,” “Life in Pieces”), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“The OA,” “High Fidelity”), David Costabile (“Billions”), Sonya Cassidy (“Lodge 49,” “Humans”) and Malin Akerman (“Billions,” “Dollface”).

“Soulmates” has already been renewed for a second season. The six-episode anthology series premieres Oct. 5.