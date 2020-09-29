“Borat 2” has a release date.

The sequel to 2006’s “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” was already been shot and screened by Sacha Baron Cohen, according to Collider earlier this month. Cohen has screened the film to a select few industry figures.

On Tuesday it was revealed that Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights to the movie, according to Deadline. The follow up film is reportedly titled, “Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.”

In “Borat 2”, the titular journalist “thinking he’s a big movie star after the success of the original 2006 film made him famous, so he’s trying to hide from the public by pretending to be someone else, and starts meeting and interviewing people incognito,” per Collider.

The original “Borat” film grossed more than $262 million worldwide against a budget of less than $20 million. Despite the initial controversy, the film was critically acclaimed and quickly became a cult classic.

“Borat 2” is scheduled to premiere in 240 countries on Oct. 23.