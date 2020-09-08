‘Borat 2’ Has Already Been Shot

“Borat 2” is further along in production than most people thought, much further.

The sequel to 2006’s “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” has already been shot and screened by Sacha Baron Cohen, according to Collider. Cohen has screened the film to a select few industry figures.

There is little confirmed about the plot of the long-awaited sequel. Larry Charles directed the original film alongside producer Jay Roach, but it is unknown if either of them are involved in “Borat 2”.

The original “Borat” film grossed more than $262 million worldwide against a budget of less than $20 million. Despite the initial controversy, the film was critically acclaimed and quickly became a cult classic.