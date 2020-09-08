Amy Schumer Reveals She Has Lyme Disease

Amy Schumer has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, she revealed on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old comedian posted a childhood photo of herself fishing and shared that she was diagnosed with the disease over the summer, though she may have had it for much longer. She also asked her followers for advice.

“My first ever fishing pole,” she captioned the photo. “Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I’m on doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years. Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I’m also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2. Please comment or text me on my number in my bio. I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a skin rash called erythema migrans. Other celebrities who suffer from Lyme disease include Justin Bieber, Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne as well as Yolanda and Bella Hadid.

Schumer has been very open about her health in recent months. During her appearance on “Sunday Today With Willie Geist” in August, she talked about considering a surrogate for her and her husband, Chris Fischer’s, second child after struggling to get pregnant again after giving birth to their 1-year-old son, Gene.

“I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again,” she candidly said. “We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me. I don’t think I could ever do IVF again. … We thought about a surrogate. But I think we’re going to hold off for right now.”

ET spoke with Schumer in July, when she talked about her HBO Max three-part docuseries, “Expecting Amy”. The series detailed her complicated pregnancy journey, marriage and career.

“I feel like people relate to me and I wanna be as open as possible so that I can help women feel better about themselves,” Schumer said. “Because we all go through [so much]. [We] get our periods, we all [go through] all this stuff that we’re not supposed to talk about. And with a pregnancy, we’re supposed to make it look easy and I just really reject that, so I wanted people to hopefully feel better and educate other women about what might happen if they get pregnant.”

