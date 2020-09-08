Broken Roots Convince ‘AGT’ Judges They Can Make The Finals With Blake Shelton Cover

Broken Roots are making believers out of the “America’s Got Talent” judges.

Broken Roots were a replacement act in the previous round of “AGT” but earned a semi-final spot thanks to fan voting. On Tuesday, they followed-up that redeeming performance with a stellar cover of Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country”. The fire-infested set pieces around the couple burned almost as bright as the country duo.

Judge Howie Mandel was very impressed with the duo’s cover and told them they are “doing it right.” Mandel and fellow judge Heidi Klum agreed that Broken Roots were likely to make the finals. Sofia Vergara chimed in, expressing her hope for a positive outcome.

Night one of the “AGT” semi-finals takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 8 with the second night taking place the following week. The Live Results Finale airs Sept. 23.