Roberta Battaglia Earns Standing Ovation From ‘AGT’ Judges With Pink Cover

Roberta Battaglia continues to impress on “America’s Got Talent”.

RELATED: Roberta Battaglia Discusses Her Message Of Love

Battaglia’s booming voice was on full display as she covered P!NK’s “What About Us” on Tuesday’s “AGT” semi-finals. The remarkable performance earned the young Canadian yet another standing ovation from the “AGT” judges.

Judge Sofia Vergara, who awarded Battaglia a Golden Buzzer during the audition stages, called the performance “spectacular”. Fellow Canadian Howie Mandel told Battaglia how proud he was of the young’s woman’s ability to cope with pressure.

RELATED: Broken Roots Convince ‘AGT’ Judges They Can Make The Finals

Night one of the “AGT” semi-finals takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 8 with the second night taking place the following week. The Live Results Finale airs Sept. 23.