Archie Williams Chokes Up During ‘AGT’ Performance Of ‘Flying Without Wings’

Archie Williams had his daughter in mind when performing “Flying Without Wings” on Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” semi-finals.

RELATED: Roberta Battaglia Earns Standing Ovation From ‘AGT’ Judges

Williams performed the Westlife cover as a tribute to his daughter. The beloved “AGT” contestant did not know he had a daughter until after serving 37 years in prison for a wrongful conviction. On Tuesday’s episode, Williams revealed he had his phone in his pocket during his first performance so that his daughter could hear him sing.

This time around, Williams’ daughter was among those watching from a live cam in the audience. His one-of-a-kind performance had all three “AGT” judges on their feet. Howie Mandel described his “imperfection” as “perfection,” and Heidi Klum told Williams his performances transport her.

RELATED: Broken Roots Convince ‘AGT’ Judges They Can Make The Finals

Night one of the “AGT” semi-finals takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 8 with the second night taking place the following week. The Live Results Finale airs Sept. 23.