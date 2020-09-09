Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis Star In ‘Black-Ish’ Spin-Off ‘Old-ish’

“Black-ish” is old news and “Old-ish” is the fresh-faced comedy en route to ABC.

The network is currently working on a “Black-ish” spin-off titled, “Old-ish”, per The Hollywood Reporter. The series will star Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis. Despite having an overall deal with Netflix, “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris will pen the new project. “Old-ish” is the third “Black-ish” spin-off following “Grown-ish” and “Mixed-ish”.

The spin-off will follow Ruby and Earl as they give love a second chance in a rapidly gentrifying neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

Fishburne has served as an executive producer on “Black-ish” since the beginning and has appeared in nearly half of the show’s episodes. Lewis was promoted to a recurring role starting with season two.