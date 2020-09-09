‘AGT’ Viewers Criticize Judges For Bringing Back Wild Card Thomas Day After He Belts Out Impressive Billie Eilish Cover

Thomas Day returned to the “America’s Got Talent” stage as a wild card during Tuesday’s semifinals, but not all viewers were impressed with the judges’ decision to bring him back.

Day, 17, nailed a performance of Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over” on the show, however, despite the judges loving it, fans pointed out others deserved a chance to return over him.

The school football star explained in the clip before his performance how he had to drop out of the show previously after testing positive for coronavirus.

RELATED: Archie Williams Chokes Up During ‘AGT’ Performance Of ‘Flying Without Wings’

But, viewers insisted he reportedly withdrew from the competition due to football, with some mentioning a Cameo video of the teen which resurfaced online in which he said this was the case, USA Today reported.

Thomas Day. It's unfair that he skipped a week of voting when other acts had to go through with it. He said on Cameo it was cause of football, and on the show he said Covid. Still unfair regardless of the reason. 🤷🏻‍♀️ Just come back next year. #AGT — Allie Bish (@AllieIsBatman18) September 9, 2020

I am sorry, but why is Thomas Day back after literally WITHDRAWING from the competition? This is extremely unfair to those who actually deserve the wildcard spot. I am sorry Thomas, but you are not getting my vote this week. #AGT https://t.co/7x8FIedRy3 — amanda stone (@a3tuallyamanda) September 6, 2020

@AGT which story about Thomas Day’s withdrawal are we supposed to believe? #footballorcovid — M S Fiss (@TwinFiss) September 9, 2020

Thomas Day does NOT deserve a vote. He dropped out!https://t.co/QKMLgBweNe — Nothing to see here 🏳️‍🌈📚🍷🐶🐂 (@shitoodlebug) September 9, 2020

Although some social media users weren’t happy, the judges loved Day’s performance.

Heidi Klum gushed, “I’m so happy for you. First of all, I’m happy that you’re better now going through that must have been a nightmare. I think you did it really well, but it’s going to be so tough because the competition is really tough tonight.”

RELATED: Roberta Battaglia Earns Standing Ovation From ‘AGT’ Judges

Howie Mandel added, “You’re a young man who has gone through a really tough journey and I’ll tell you, as tough as that was, well worth it. Tonight you just shone and tonight you’ve paved a path for yourself to the finals, I really truly believe that.”

Find out if Day did enough to make it through to the next round during Wednesday’s results show.