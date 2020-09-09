Jillian Michaels Confirms She Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Warns People Against Going To Public Gyms

Jillian Michaels confirmed she contracted coronavirus several weeks ago from a close friend.

The fitness trainer spoke about getting the virus during an interview with Fox Business, where she discussed her at-home workout app.

“If you are afraid of COVID, you should not go to the gym. And I actually am a person who let my guard down, I haven’t even spoken about this publicly really, and a very close friend of mine gave me COVID several weeks ago,” she shared.

“I’m fortunate to have gone into it being healthy and I was able to get on the other side of it pretty quick, but not everyone is that lucky, as we know,” Michaels continued. “All I can tell you is, if you are afraid of getting COVID, a public gym is probably a place where you will get it.

“I would love to tell you that’s not the case, but the reality is I literally let my guard down for an hour with one of my best friends who does my hair and makeup and got it,” the star said. “It’s just that simple.”

Michaels said that her friend wasn’t aware that she had the virus when they met up, and it took days after their meeting before they discovered they both had it.

“If you’re not in a mask and that person is not in a mask, and they have COVID and have no idea — because, by the way, I had no idea that I had it for six days [and] my friend had no idea that she had it when she gave it to me — anticipate that you will likely get it in an environment like that,” Michaels added of going to the gym.

“If you are afraid of it, by all means, it’s not a move that I would recommend making.”