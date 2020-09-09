Daisy Ridley Reveals Rey Was Almost Related To Obi-Wan Kenobi In ‘Star Wars’

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” revealed Rey’s parentage, but it could have been very different.

On Tuesday night, Daisy Ridley appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, guest-hosted by Josh Gad, and revealed alternate versions of Rey’s origin story.

SPOILERS FOR ‘THE RISE OF SKYWALKER’ AHEAD!

RELATED: Daisy Ridley Admits Struggling To Get Work After ‘Star Wars’

Asked about the character’s lineage, Ridley said, “At the beginning, there was toying with like an Obi-Wan connection. And then it really went — there were different versions — and then it really went to that she was no one.”

She continued, “And then it came to ‘Episode IX’ and JJ pitched me the film and was like, ‘Oh yeah, Palpatine is grandaddy.’ And I was like, ‘Awesome.’ And then two weeks later he was like, ‘Or we’re not sure.’”

RELATED: John Boyega Criticizes ‘Star Wars’ Saga For Having Characters Of Colour ‘Pushed To The Side’

The actual reveal that Rey was Palpatine’s granddaughter was met with mixed response from fans, who took to Twitter after Ridley’s revelation.

Nine hundred million dollar franchise. https://t.co/PAe2DOqApw — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) September 9, 2020

This right here is exactly why, ultimately, the #StarWars Sequel Trilogy is a failure. Nothing was planned out. Nothing was thought through. Nobody was in charge, or had any idea of what they were doing. https://t.co/yKI0bIPLLt — Sue DeNimm (@RhythmOfTheLost) September 9, 2020