Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle Are Facing Off In The Next ‘Verzuz’ DJ Battle

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle are going head to head.

The legendary singers have been announced as the next faceoff on the “Verzuz” live series on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 13.

The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for! @MsGladysKnight vs. @MsPattiPatti 🔥 This Sunday at 5PM PT/8PM ET. Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this classic affair. Watch it on our IG or in HD on @AppleMusic.

Drinks by @Ciroc. pic.twitter.com/tgCAOdBFgc — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) September 8, 2020

The live DJ battle will see Knight and LaBelle pitting their best hits against each other for total musical dominance and to celebrate their incredible achievements.

Past Verzuz battles have included Brandy vs. Monica, Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu, 2 Chainz vs. Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg vs. DMX, and more.