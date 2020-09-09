Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle Are Facing Off In The Next ‘Verzuz’ DJ Battle

By Corey Atad.

Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle. Photo: CP Images
Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle are going head to head.

The legendary singers have been announced as the next faceoff on the “Verzuz” live series on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 13.

The live DJ battle will see Knight and LaBelle pitting their best hits against each other for total musical dominance and to celebrate their incredible achievements.

Past Verzuz battles have included Brandy vs. Monica, Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu, 2 Chainz vs. Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg vs. DMX, and more.

