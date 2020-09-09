Brandon Leake Delivers Emotional New Spoken-Word Performance On ‘America’s Got Talent’

“America’s Got Talent” has never seen a talent quite like this.

On Tuesday night’s episode, spoken-word artist Brandon Leake once again delivered a powerful, new performance.

The poem, addressed to his father Tyrone, from his younger self, saw Leake running the full range of emotion, from rage to devastation to love, and finally acceptance.

When the performance was over, the judges did not hold back in their effusive praise.

“Your words are definitely the window to your soul because we sit here and we definitely get you,” Sofia Vergara said. “We feel what you’re feeling. It’s unbelievable. It’s such a special talent that you have and I hope that America loves what you’re doing as much as we all love it.”

And Klum told him that she believes he is headed “into the finals.”