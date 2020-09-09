Blackpink To Share Their Personal Stories With Fans In New Netflix Documentary ‘Light Up The Sky’

It’s now been revealed Netflix will be airing a documentary about K-pop group Blackpink titled “Light Up the Sky”, on October 14.

The film, directed by Caroline Suh, will follow the group’s rise to worldwide success and include exclusive interviews with members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, as well as never-before-seen footage.

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — an all-access documentary about one of the world's most popular groups — premieres in your area on October 14! Oh and that’s not all … on October 14, these music icons will also become Netflix profile icons pic.twitter.com/b9t00VnEMO — Netflix (@netflix) September 9, 2020

It will also reveal the more difficult aspects of celebrity and take a look at the group’s 2019 Coachella performance, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“The K-pop phenomenon has been sweeping the globe and Blackpink has arguably become the most recognizable and most popular girl group in the world,” said Netflix’s Adam Del Deo, VP Documentary Features.

“Director Caroline Suh’s trusted relationship with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa offers organic and honest moments that give viewers an authentic inside look into the lives of Blackpink, as well as the dedication and gruelling preparation each member puts into every hit song, history-making performance, and sold-out arena tour. We’re thrilled to bring their story to their fans worldwide.”

“We can’t wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix!” Blackpink added. “We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years.”

The quartet are set to release their debut album, The Album, on October 2.