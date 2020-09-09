Demi Lovato Opens Up About Whirlwind Engagement And Maintaining Mental Health In The Midst Of A Pandemic

Demi Lovato paid a virtual visit to “Good Morning America” on Wednesday to discuss her recent engagement to actor Max Ehrich, how she’s been maintaining her mental health in the midst of a global pandemic, and her new role advocating mental health maintenance with Talkspace.

The 28-year-old singer told “GMA” interviewer Amy Robach that, like many this year, she had big plans that fell by the wayside when the pandemic hit.

“The first few weeks were actually a little confusing because I was so prepared to start my quote-unquote comeback, release music that I hadn’t released in years, and talk about the things that I wanted to talk about for so long,” Lovato explained.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Celebrates ‘Miracle Day’ 2 Years After Overdose

She also opened up about returning to the spotlight after her near-fatal overdose in 2018, admitting she’s “just a little embarrassed that I’ve gone through some of the things or made some of the choices that I’ve made,” she said. “And I think that’s natural for anybody that’s made mistakes in their mental illnesses.”

She added, “But I also know that a part of getting rid of the stigma is spreading the awareness and talking about it.”

One-on-one with Demi Lovato: @arobach sits down with the singer to talk new music, mental health and her whirlwind engagement. https://t.co/krza6jlM8J pic.twitter.com/puSDleMrl7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 9, 2020

During the interview, Lovato also discussed the importance of finding joy during this difficult time.

“I got engaged. Things are going great in my personal life but I still have had difficult times because that’s the reality of life.”

One way that Lovato is working to get her message out is through her recent partnership with online therapy site Talkspace, with a goal of encouraging people to proactively take care of their mental health during this unprecedented time.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Fiancé Max Ehrich’s Proposal

“You are absolutely not alone right now,” she said.

“There are so many people, more than ever before that are feeling exactly what you’re feeling. When you are struggling, sometimes you tend to seek out permanent solutions for temporary problems, but those have lasting impacts that make a ripple effect in so many people’s lives.”

“There are people there that love you and care about you and that will answer the phone if you call,” she said of Talkspace. “And if they’re not there for you, put on my music and I’ll be there.”