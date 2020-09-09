Keith Urban Says It Was ‘Unbelievable’ Collaborating With Pink On New Album ‘The Speed Of Now Part I’

2020 is a busy year for Keith Urban.

Not only is the country superstar getting ready to release his new album The Speed Of Now Part 1, he’s also set to host next week’s ACM Awards, where he’s also up for Male Vocalist of the Year.

RELATED: Keith Urban Surprises Tenille Townes & Riley Green With ACM New Artist Awards

Meanwhile, Urban just earned himself three nominations at the 54th annual CMA Awards and tells ET Canada’s Keshia Chante he’s feeling “euphoric.”

“I heard about it by waking up to about 26 texts from everybody,” gushes the singer. “It’s a strange feeling when you turn your phone on and you have a flurry of texts. You’re like this is either really bad news or really good news!”

Urban is nominated in three categories, including Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and the coveted Entertainer of the Year.

With 12 CMA Awards under his belt, the singer reveals some of his trophies are kept with a very special person: His mom.

“I wouldn’t be here without my mom driving me around all the gigs,” he says. “You know, she was fantastic.”

Urban will likely have to make more room at his mom’s house after the release of his highly anticipated 11th studio album, which arrives Sept. 18.

The Grammy Award winner’s latest project sees him collaborating with a slew of different artists, including Eric Church, Nile Rodgers, Breland and pop superstar Pink.

“I don’t know who surprised me the most,” says the singer of his collaborations. “Obviously someone like Pink, I mean good lord. Hearing her voice on the song ‘One Too Many,’ man it was unbelievable.”

He continues: “That is an astounding, astounding gift that she has. And again, her as a person, it’s also why she’s been around a long time. She’s absolutely astounding and it was great to get to do that with her.”

RELATED: Keith Urban Announces Collaborations With Pink, Eric Church & Breland On New Album

On teaming up with emerging country singer-rapper Breland on the album’s opening track “Out the Cage”, Urban says the 24-year-old is “immensely talented.”

“He’s got a great handle on all of it,” says Urban. “He is a really talented, very woke, smart and deeply gifted individual and equally sweet human being.”

Fans can watch Urban host the 55th Annual ACM Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on Global.