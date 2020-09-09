Kaley Cuoco Shuts Down Comments Criticizing Her For Working Out With A Mask On

Kaley Cuoco is focused on safety.

The former “Big Bang Theory” star shared a video of herself working out in an Instagram post on Tuesday, and came in for some surprising criticism.

Commenters took issue with Cuoco wearing a mask while working out.

“You don’t need a mask when you workout :),” one person wrote, while another claimed, “With mask workout is very dangerous.”

Another commenter added, “Don’t use mask to exercise. CO2 😉 Nice going 😘.”

Cuoco responded to all the criticism, writing, “For everyone and their mask comments. I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was. I’m protecting myself and everyone around me. That’s why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing.”