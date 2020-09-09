Selena Gomez Says She Felt ‘Pressure’ Earlier In Her Career To Be Overtly Sexual: ‘I Felt The Need To Show Skin’

Selena Gomez discusses her lengthy career, why she limits her social media intake, and more in a new interview with Allure.

The singer, who just launched her makeup line Rare Beauty, says of feeling an expectation early in her career to be overtly sexual in her music videos: “I just did things that weren’t really me. There was pressure to seem more adult on my [2015] album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin… I really don’t think I was [that] person.

Gomez adds of why she tries to spend time away from social media and to avoid Googling herself: “I haven’t done that in years. I honestly can’t. I’m strong in a lot of ways, but I think I just have way too much of a sensitive heart.”

Credit: Micaiah Carter for Allure

The singer says of being an entrepreneur and whether she considers herself anyone’s boss: “I would definitely like to say I’m an entrepreneur… It’s more that I am in control. I am in full control of my life and everything that I do, what is out there, everything. So I would like to say, yes. I’m in charge of everything in my life.”

Credit: Micaiah Carter for Allure

Gomez also talks about her role on Disney’s “Wizards of Waverly Place” and how it helped shape her career: “I was extremely blessed to get picked out of Texas and chosen to become a part of one of the biggest machines in the world — it was my high school.

“I think the female characters on Disney Channel have a lot of strength. And my comedic timing, my improv skills, everything I experienced made me a better actress.”