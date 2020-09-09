Bill Murray And Dan Aykroyd Get Hilarious In Unearthed ‘Ghostbusters’ Promo Video

A vintage promotional video for “Ghostbusters” has recently surfaced, with stars Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray offering a hilarious reminder of why the 1983 comedy remains a screen classic.
The video — which was shared on the FT Depot YouTube channel — was filmed while the movie was still being shot, shown at the Showest convention in Las Vegas for a gathering of independent theatre owners, with a goal of enticing them to show “Ghostbusters” in their cinemas.
“You guys really know how to have a good time, there’s no question about it,” Aykroyd says at the start, referencing the Vegas locale. “Some of those chaps from General Cinemas are just wild. I heard about one who swallowed 12 roulette balls and took a ride in a clothes dryer. And the people from Canada, that Odeon chain, they are party animals, there’s no question about it.”
Of course, the video’s primary purpose was to hype the movie to theatre owners, and Aykroyd did not disappoint when he described “Ghostbusters” as “perhaps the greatest comedy motion picture of all time.”
The camera then shifts to Murray, who adds, “I mean, this is gonna make ‘E.T.’ look like ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, you know what I’m saying? This is the kind of thing that your children are gonna say ‘Dad, I can look up to you now. And I never could before.’ Isn’t it worth it? Isn’t it worth it? God, I mean, we made a lot of cheap movies for you guys that made a lot of money, but now we kind of spent a little more than we’re supposed to.”
Aykroyd also manages to sneak in an F-bomb when he tells the theatre owners the film is rated PG. “I’m f**kin’ telling ya, it’s PG.”
Murray elaborates by claiming PG stands for “pink gums. I mean, the people who can come in and eat and eat and eat that sugar and popcorn and those soft drinks.”
“It’s gonna be an exciting time for all of us,” Murray declares. “I really hope that you can all be a part of this. And if not, that’s all right. We’ve got some Canadian Film Board stuff we want you to look at.”
Perhaps the most surprising thing about the video comes at the end when the “Ghostbusters” theme song is played — and it’s a different theme than the one iconic song that made it into the movie, with completely different lyrics (there were other potential “Ghostbusters” songs in the mix, and this one was apparently in the running before producers ultimately settled on the Ray Parker Jr. classic).