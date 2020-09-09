Ryan Seacrest Says The Kardashians Have ‘Changed Entertainment Forever’ Following Announcement That ‘KUWTK’ Will End In 2021

After 13 years, Ryan Seacrest still has nothing but love for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, Seacrest took time off the top of the show to address the announcement that rocked social media: “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is ending in 2021.

The radio host has been an executive producer on the reality series since its premiere in October 2007.

“What an amazing run. A big thank you to the family, to all of the family, the sisters, and especially Kris Jenner,” he said.

“You know, Kris, I know her as my partner and dear friend. I almost feel like I’m family with her and she is truly an amazing person and I think one of the savviest business people on the planet.”

Continued Seacrest: “To think about how she manages family and how she manages an incredible empire, it’s no small task and she has really propelled that franchise and those businesses into what they are today.”

“I think letting camera crews into your home and laying it all out there is quite a testament to their closeness as a family,” co-host Kelly Ripa chimed in.

“Thank you to the Kardashians, who have changed entertainment forever, I think,” Seacrest added.

On Tuesday night, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan announced that their beloved reality series would be taking its final bow next year.

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” their statement read in part.