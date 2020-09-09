Drake Shares Photo Of Son Adonis On First Day Of School: ‘The World Is Yours Kid’

By Brent Furdyk.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Drake is one proud poppa.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old rapper shared a sweet photo of son Adonis with his 72 million Instagram followers.

“First Day Of School…,” Drake writes in the caption. “The World Is Yours kid.”

RELATED: Drake Eats Pasta Out Of Spotify Plaque Commemorating 1 Billion Streams Of ‘In My Feelings’

In the photo, the two-year-old stands in front of a black SUV that will presumably take him to school.

View this post on Instagram

First Day Of School…The World Is Yours kid 🌍

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake hasn’t posted many photos on social media of his son, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux.

RELATED: Drake Commissions Diamond Tupac Chains Worth $300,000 Each

However, he previously offered an adorable pic of Adonis — whose curly hair has now been put into cornrows — in celebration of Father’s Day.

Click to View Gallery

Drake Through The Years
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP