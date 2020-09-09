Drake Shares Photo Of Son Adonis On First Day Of School: ‘The World Is Yours Kid’

Drake is one proud poppa.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old rapper shared a sweet photo of son Adonis with his 72 million Instagram followers.

“First Day Of School…,” Drake writes in the caption. “The World Is Yours kid.”

In the photo, the two-year-old stands in front of a black SUV that will presumably take him to school.

Drake hasn’t posted many photos on social media of his son, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux.

However, he previously offered an adorable pic of Adonis — whose curly hair has now been put into cornrows — in celebration of Father’s Day.