Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Will Never Get Married Again

With the launch of her new daytime talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show” next week, Drew Barrymore has landed on the cover of the latest edition of People.

During the wide-ranging interview, the thrice-divorced Barrymore gets adamant about why she has no intention of getting hitched a fourth time.

“Never. Never, never, never. I will never get married again!” said Barrymore, who was married to Jeremy Thomas from 1984 to 1985, Canadian comedian Tom Green from 2001 to 2002, and art consultant Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016.

“And I also believe people should not say the word ‘never,’ and I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married,” she continued. “It’s like I have two options: Cut it — this has not worked — or be Elizabeth Taylor. And I have too many more to go. I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever. You break up, and you move on. You get divorced, and it’s just so different. I love that we are trying to hold on to an institution that [started] when the closest person to you for companionship was a three-day horse ride away and your life span was 30 years.”

However, Barrymore was quick to point out that she’s still open to love.

“It doesn’t mean that maybe I wouldn’t like to meet someone, especially when my kids go off to college,” she added. “Or a year from now, I could be totally in love. I’m open to it; I’m not seeking it. My cup runneth over. I have so much love in my life.”

While Barrymore says she plans to be frank and open about her personal life on her new daytime show, she’s also insistent on keeping her two daughters — Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6 — out of the spotlight.

“My life with my children, my feelings, that’s all on the table,” said Barrymore. “But [Olive and Frankie themselves] are not. Because of my life experiences, I’m not selling my brand on my kids. I won’t do it. But to ignore that part of my life would make me an automaton. So it’s really inventive to figure out how to bring them into the omelette and fold it in, in a way that feels appropriate for me.”

She also shared what she’d learned from being a single parent.

“If I actually get a second to be alone, I’m pretty psyched about it — I’m not going to lie,” she explained. “And what’s amazing is they’re not gone. They’re with their dad and his family, who I’m very close with,” says Barrymore. “One of the most important things I’ve learned as a single parent is how much you must validate a positive reality for children about your circumstances. These are the realities, they were not the dreams and goals, this was very difficult.”

The full interview is available in the latest issue of People.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” debuts Monday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.