Kevin Hart To Host Relaunched Jerry Lewis Telethon

Jerry Lewis’s legacy is alive and well.

On Wednesday, Kevin Hart announced that he will be relaunching the iconic annual Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon.

The telethon was launched in 1966 and was hosted by Lewis until 2010. It continued under different hosts until 2014.

The new iteration of the broadcast on Oct. 24 will raise funds for the MDA, as well as Hart’s Help From the Hart charity benefiting children with “disabilities and disadvantages.”

Celebrity guests will include Eva Longoria, Michael B. Jordan, Jack Black, Josh Gad, Usain Bolt, Jillian Mercado, and more.

“This is an incredible opportunity to bring the work of Jerry Lewis and the Muscular Dystrophy Association forward. I’m honoured to collaborate with MDA and my organization, to educate and entertain the public about the need to support people with disabilities and disadvantages, because we are all in this together,” Hart said in a statement. “I can’t wait to have an incredible night for two critically important causes that are in urgent need of funding and hope.”