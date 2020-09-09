Ryan Reynolds Fangirls Over Rick Moranis, Has Him Break His Acting Hiatus To Launch New Mint Mobile Deal

Ryan Reynolds is back with a brand-new Mint Mobile ad, and he’s bringing ’80s actor Rick Moranis along for the ride.

Mint Mobile owner Reynolds can be seen standing in a field of mint in the new ad, which is promoting the phone company’s new Unlimited Everything option.

Today @Mintmobile is launching unlimited for just $30 AND bringing back Rick Moranis. Suck it, 2020. pic.twitter.com/N1sl7mYchF — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 9, 2020

The Canadian actor explains a bit about the plan before bringing on Moranis; known for roles in “Ghostbusters” and the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” franchise before he left Hollywood in the late ’90s to focus on raising his kids.

As Moranis asks why he’s there to promote the deal, Reynolds admits there’s no real reason, he’s just a huge fan.

“Oh stop it, come on, stop it,” Moranis says, as Reynolds insists: “No, seriously, massive,” as Moranis just says “See ya!” and walks off screen.

Moranis is set to return to films after a 23-year hiatus with the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” reboot, “Shrunk” soon.

