‘The Tonight Show’ Aunts Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch & Paula Pell Give Quarantine Tips

Jimmy Fallon was looking for tips on how to stay in touch while in quarantine, and he had just the ladies to ask.

On Tuesday, the host welcomed the “Tonight Show” Aunts, played by Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, and Paula Pell for their advice.

Of course, almost instantly, Fey’s Aunt Martha got things right off track.

“Are you eating enough?” she asked Fallon. “You look thin to me.”

She added, “You’ve always been kind of fat-skinny. Skinny people can have heart attacks, too.”

Dratch’s Aunt Sue chimed in, “Here’s a thought: Why is it you never tell me when your program is on?”

After Fallon told her she show is on at the same time every night, she responded, “Well, why can’t I ever get it? Tonight, I turned on my TV, same way I always do, by pressing input six times, then crying and calling the fire department.”