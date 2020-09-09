Denis Villeneuve’s Star-Studded ‘Dune’ Trailer Shows Timothee Chalamet In A Strange New World

The highly-anticipated trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” has finally dropped online.

Featuring an all-star cast led by Timothee Chalamet, Villeneuve gives Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel a jaw-dropping new look that will have viewers in awe.

Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, a young aristocrat whose family has been entrusted with the protection of the most valuable and vital element in the galaxy.

Quebecois director Villeneuve has amassed an incredible ensemble cast for his sci-fi epic. Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista all feature in the updated “Dune” movie.

With a layered and complex plot, the film already stands in stark contrast to David Lynch’s critically-maligned 1984 version of the story. The film marks Villeneuve’s latest foray into sci-fi following “Blade Runner 2049” and “Arrival”. The latter premiered at both the Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016, earning the filmmaker an Oscar nomination for Best Director.

“Dune” will arrive in theatres on Nov. 18.