Halsey Is Set To Make Her Acting Debut In ‘The Player’s Table’ TV Series

Halsey is about to show off a new side of her talent.

According to Deadline, the musician is set to make her acting debut in the new TV series “The Player’s Table”, opposite Sydney Sweeney.

The series is based on the bestselling novel The Wish They Were Us, by Jessica Goodman, about a Long Island prep school senior, played by Sweeney, trying to uncover the truth about her best friend’s death three years earlier.

Halsey is set to play an emotionally troubled woman in the film, Rachel Calloway, who sparks a journey to find answers about the mysterious death.

In addition to starring in the series, Halsey is also signed on as a producer.