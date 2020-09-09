Joel McHale Says ‘There’s A Good Chance’ A ‘Community’ Movie Will Happen

It looks like Joel McHale and the rest of the “Community” could be heading back to the halls of Greendale Community College.

The actor, 48, who starred on the series for six seasons, joined Jimmy Fallon for Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” and addressed the rumours surrounding a “Community” movie.

“There’s a good chance,” he revealed of a potential movie, adding, “I think.”

And according to McHale, the entire cast is on board, including Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown and Chevy Chase.

McHale added, “On the Zoom, everyone got asked, and Donald said he would do it and he’s the busiest man in show business,”

But he says the movie will only work if “Community” creator, Dan Harmon, is on board.

“Dan we’ll see, because Dan’s got to write it and he’s got like 100 Ricky and Morty episodes that he has to make,” McHale explained. “If Dan writes it, it sounds like people will make themselves available.”

“Community” wrapped its six seasons in 2015.