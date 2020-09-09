Watch The First Look Sneak Peek At Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One Night In Miami’ Coming To TIFF

Regina King is stepping behind the camera in a big way.

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video shared the first clip from the star’s directorial debut “One Night In Miami”.

The film tells the story of one incredible night in 1964 when Cassius Clay, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown ended up in a hotel room together.

“It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate,” the official description reads.

The film stars Eli Goree, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Leslie Odom Jr. and Aldis Hodge.

“One Night In Miami” premieres on Friday, Sept. 11 as part of the Toronto international Film Festival.