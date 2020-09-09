Drummer Malik Dope Dazzles With High-Energy ‘AGT’ Performance

Malik Dope returned to the “America’s Got Talent” stage and once again served up a dynamic, high-energy performance showcasing his amazing drumming skills.

The performance started out with the drummer on a balcony high above the stage, standing while playing a variety of different drums while accompanying “Welcome To The Party” by Diplo.

Then, he jumped over to a fireman-style pole, sliding down to the stage where several more drum setups were awaiting, with the musician segueing into Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and then Lamar Kendrick’s “Humble”.

He capped things off by setting his drumsticks on fire and drumming ferociously, all while dancing, to create a dazzling grand finale.

Viewers will find out the fate of Dope and the rest of the remaining contestants on Wednesday night’s “America’s Got Talent” results show.