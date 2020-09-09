Reese Witherspoon Wishes Lookalike Daughter Ava A Happy 21st Birthday With Sweet Message

Reese Witherspoon shared a sweet Happy Birthday message to her daughter Ava Phillippe as she turns 21 on Wednesday.

The actress, 44, who shares Ava with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, posted a pic of herself with her lookalike daughter, as well as a photo of Ava as a baby.

Witherspoon wrote, “Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is 21?! Happy Birthday to my sweet girl who has become the most incredible young woman.”

Continuing, “Ava, there aren’t enough words to describe how proud I am of you. I can’t wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you.”

Witherspoon is also mom to 16-year-old son Deacon, and 7-year-old son, Tennessee, who she shares with her husband Jim Toth.

She recently told “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host Kerry Washington that it’s her “job” to embarrass her kids, especially on social media.

“I just say if you’re not embarrassing your children, you’re not spending enough time with them,” she shared. “That’s basically my role. It’s our job as parents to really ramp up the embarrassment.”