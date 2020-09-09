Hank Williams Jr.’s ‘Monday Night Football’ Theme Song Removed For 2020-2021 NFL Season

Football fans won’t hear Hank Williams Jr.’s “Monday Night Football” intro this upcoming NFL season.

According to Sports Business Daily, the country singer’s “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here On Monday Night” will not be used this year, as ESPN decided it would not be suitable considering games will be played in mostly empty stadiums due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of Williams’ iconic track, which became the weekday football anthem in 1989, ESPN will reportedly air a modern-day rendition of the late Little Richard’s “Rip It Up” featuring Virginia-based band Butcher Brown.

Following Richard’s death earlier this year, ESPN worked with his estate and label to create the opening track, which will be played over a compilation of game highlights.

Williams’ intro song was originally dropped in 2011 after he compared President Barack Obama to Adolf Hitler, but ESPN brought it back six years later in 2017.

The first “Monday Night Football” game of the 2020-2021 season will kick-off Monday, Sept. 14.