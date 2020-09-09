Kaia Gerber And Jacob Elordi Are ‘Super Happy’ Together, Source Says

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi appear to be getting closer. Romance rumours between the 19-year-old model and the 23-year-old “Kissing Booth 2” star have been circulating for weeks.

Now, a source tells ET that the new couple went for a private workout session together at Dog Pound in New York City on Tuesday and “seem super happy.”

“Things are really great between them,” says the source. “They’ve been spending a lot of time together and seem super happy.”

Gerber and Elordi made headlines last week after they were snapped together at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

Cindy Crawford’s daughter and the “Euphoria” actor arrived at the restaurant at 9 p.m. and left two hours later. Gerber kept it casual in a black top, jeans and boots, as she carried her dog while wearing a mask. Meanwhile, Elordi also wore a mask and sported a Bug’s Bunny T-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

According to an eyewitness, the two left together in Elordi’s Range Rover and went to her home.

Gerber last dated Pete Davidson. They split in January. Eloridi, on his end, was previously linked to his “Euphoria” co-star, Zendaya. He also dated “Kissing Booth” co-star Joey King.

In July, ET spoke with Elordi about the pressures of dating in the public eye, and admitted that it initially “bothered” him that people would pay so much attention to his dating life.

“Just even the fact that somebody you don’t know knows your name could be quite disembodying. But then eventually, for me personally, it’s got nothing to do with me, you know,” he explained to ET. “Imagine the store around the corner from where you are now. Whatever people are talking about is not your business, it’s kind of how it feels. Unfortunately, it just has my name involved in it but it literally has nothing to do with me. It just doesn’t affect the trajectory of my life. So I just kind of ignore it.”

