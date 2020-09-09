David Cross Embarks On A Wilderness Adventure In The New Trailer For ‘The Dark Divide’

Comedian David Cross is front and centre of a new trailer for “The Dark Divide”, a new movie based on the book Where Bigfoot Walks: Crossing The Dark Divide.

The film follows the true story of renowned butterfly expert Dr. Robert Pyle (Cross) and his perilous 1995 journey across one of America’s largest undeveloped wilderness areas.

“At the urging of his dying wife Thea (Debra Messing), the shy author finds himself in over his head on an epic, life-changing expedition through Washington’s Gifford Pinchot National Forest in search of new species of butterflies,” the film’s synopsis states.

RELATED: David Cross, Bod Odenkirk And More Comedians Parody Celeb ‘Imagine’ Video With Weird Al’s ‘Eat It’

“Over the course of his six-week adventure Pyle battles self-doubt, the gruelling trail, and the people and creatures who call this forest home. And, somewhere deep in the heart of the Dark Divide, he makes a discovery that challenges everything he knows about the natural world,” the synopsis continues.

In addition to Cross and Messing, the film also stars David David Koechner (“Anchorman”), Cameron Esposito (“Take My Wife”) and Gary Farmer (“Smoke Signals”).

Meanwhile, the film’s soundtrack features music from The Avett Brothers, Krist Novoselić (Nirvana) of Giants in the Trees, Samantha Crain and The National Reserve.

A portion of the film’s profits will be donated to benefit National Wildlife Federation’s mission to protect wildlife and wild places.

RELATED: Amber Tamblyn Says She And Husband David Cross Received ‘Death Threats’ Over Racism Allegations

“The Dark Divide” will receive a physical and virtual theatrical release on Sept. 18, followed by a global VOD/digital and blu-ray/DVD platform release on Nov. 10.