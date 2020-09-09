Brad Pitt Featured In New Ad Campaign As Brand Ambassador For Brioni Menswear

Brad Pitt is taking on a new role and it has nothing to do with film or television.

Brioni, the Italian men’s fashion line, has announced that the “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood” Oscar winner is the company’s new brand ambassador.

According to a series of Instagram posts, Pitt will be at the centre of the brand’s fall/winter 2020 “Tailoring Legends” advertising campaign.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Is Styled By Jennifer Aniston’s Stylist Pals In Smouldering New Campaign

“With its focus on crisp, sophisticated garments like the Virgilio suit, the campaign reflects Brioni’s concept of a timeless wardrobe, composed of effortless essentials combining the House’s sartorial heritage with a contemporary appeal,” notes the company.

As the Brioni website points out, the black-and-white photos of Pitt were shot in Los Angeles by photographer Mikael Jansson.

“The series of portraits stand out with an intimate atmosphere that contrasts with Pitt’s strong personality and brings his iconic sense of style to a selection of Brioni’s finest ready to wear and eveningwear from the Spring/Summer 2020 Collection,” the site adds.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Gets Emotional While Renovating A Friend’s Home With The Property Brothers On ‘Celebrity IOU’

Pitt is no stranger to Brioni, having worn Brioni tuxes earlier this year to the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

“I’ve always admired Brioni’s elegant and timeless designs,” Pitts said in a statement. “The brand embodies creativity, quality and excellence.”