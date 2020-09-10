Barenaked Ladies’ Ed Robertson Calls ‘Maroon’ A ‘Golden Era For The Band’ Ahead Of 20th Anniversary Release

Maroon is one of the rare Barenaked Ladies albums that elicits nothing but fond memories for Ed Robertson.

Barenaked Ladies will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Maroon with an exclusive double vinyl and deluxe digital edition of the album. Robertson caught up with ET Canada to reflect on the album he helped craft two decades ago.

“I’m usually pretty reluctant to go backwards. I’m always the guy who doesn’t really want to celebrate a record I made 30-years-ago. I want to focus on what I’m working on now,” he confessed. “The thing about Maroon was we really liked making it. It’s still one of my favourite records that we ever made.”

“Often when I look back on a record, I just remember the stuff that was hard or the challenges in writing or the misses, like, ‘F**k that song was so good and it never went anywhere.’ Maroon is all fond memories for me,” Robertson continued. “It was fun to make, it was super successful, we did it with cool people. It just felt like it was a real golden era for the band.”

In celebration of the 20th anniversary, Barenaked Ladies released a special commentary version of the “Pinch Me” visuals — think a DVD director’s commentary but for a music video.

“I always watch that stuff. I’m a total movie nerd,” Robertson said of his decision to record the commentary special. “I was studying film at university before I got offered a record deal and dropped out.”

“I’m always super keen on all the behind-the-scenes stuff,” he added. “That process stuff gives you a glimpse into what it takes to make that thing that you’re obsessed with. I enjoy that stuff so I like putting it out there for other people like me to hear what it was like for the band to make that music video.”

Finally, the band will air a special pay-per-view livestream show featuring their 2015 performance at Red Rocks in Colorado.

“Any friend of mine or anybody says, ‘Oh you’re playing 38 shows in America. Where should I come to see you?’ I always say, ‘come to Red Rocks.’ It’s one of those venues that a lot of people have heard about but they don’t really understand how magical the place is,” Robertson explained. “It’s the greatest venue in North America.”

“You’re at this magical amphitheatre blasted out of the rocks of the mountains,” he added. “It’s a stunning place. It’s a venue where the bands are always excited to be there. There is a vibe to the place that is unlike any other place. Every time we’ve played there it’s been a great experience.”

You can pre-order the vinyl and stream the 20th-anniversary deluxe edition of Maroon here. You can order the Red Rocks webcast here. Additionally, there is an exclusive merch capsule collection celebrating Maroon. You can order hoodies, tees and “Pinch Me”-inspired items here.

