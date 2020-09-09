Meghan Trainor Announces ‘A Very Trainor Christmas!’ Album

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Meghan Trainor. Photo: Instagram/Meghan Trainor
Meghan Trainor wants to bring some holiday cheer to 2020.

On Wednesday, the songstress announced the impending release of her first Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas!

The singer shared details on the festive project on her official Instagram.

“It’s about to be #AVeryTrainorChristmas!!! 😍🎄🎁 Nothing makes me happier than the holidays with my family!” Trainor wrote. “This year has been difficult, to say the least, so I’m tryna bring joy the best way I know how… with a Christmas album full of originals and classics😉!”

The singer will release a Target-exclusive version of the Christmas collection, boasting two extra songs and different cover art. It will be her first album since January’s Treat Myself.

Trainor’s new Christmas album will be available on Oct. 30, just in time for Halloween.

