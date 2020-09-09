Cynthia Erivo On Using Her Instagram To Provide Comfort Through Song: ‘That’s My Job’

Cynthia Erivo opens up about being activist for the Black Lives Matter movement and using her Instagram to “spark joy,” while providing comfort with her music.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 33, is InStyle magazine‘s October cover star and shares all about celebrating her Blackness, her activism and harnessing her singing superpower.

Photo: JOSHUA KISSI/InStyle

“I was 5-years-old the first time I sang, and I noticed right away that it made people happy,” she says of her love of singing. “You might not have the words for whatever you’re feeling, but I might have the song for it. Let’s do that. I’ll keep doing that.”

She added, “Whether or not you can sing, we all speak that language; we just have different dialects.”

And Erivo shared that superpower on her Instagram following the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor: “After George, after Breonna, I was, like, deeply sad. I was just sad, tearful, crying. I couldn’t really shift the feeling. I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if I could use this platform to spark joy?’ If anything, that’s my job.”

“I do think there has to be a point where we stop being afraid of seeing Black people be Black,” she later explained. “And people are afraid when it’s on display proudly. I don’t know how to hide my Blackness, so I live in it as it is. I really love it.”

Erivo’s issue of InStyle hits newsstands Sept. 17.