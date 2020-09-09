Anna Paquin And Stephen Moyer Show Off Their Quirky L.A. Home

“True Blood” co-stars and real-life spouses Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer are opening the doors to their eccentric Los Angeles home to Architectural Digest, which is showcasing the couple’s abode in its latest issue.
In a new profile, the Winnipeg-born actress and her British husband open up about their 7,100-square-foot home, located near L.A.’s Venice Beach.
According to AD, the home was seven years in the making, the result of transforming a bungalow, an adjacent vacant lot and a duplex into a single home.
RELATED: Anna Paquin Remembers That Time BBC Accidentally Showed Her Boobs On Live TV: ‘I Was Quite Excited’
For the interior, the couple turned to designer Arabella McIntosh to help execute their vision.
“It’s always exciting to surround yourself with people whose taste you absolutely love, who you really trust creatively, then not micro-manage but actually let them come up with their creations and ideas, so you’re not getting a watered-down version,” Paquin, 38, told the magazine.
“Steve’s brief was ‘banged up and lived in,’” said McIntosh. “And he specifically told me to leave some budget for some weird s**t.”
Among the home’s more unique features are a large rooftop deck boasting an ocean view and a translucent photovoltaic solar canopy that transforms sunlight into energy.
RELATED: Anna Paquin Thinks ‘True Blood’ Revival Is Unlikely
The couple is putting the home on the market, and even though Moyer, 50, says they’re “ready to move on,” he admitted the decision to list their home was not an easy one.
“You put your heart and soul into these things, but letting go is really productive in terms of moving forward,” said Moyer. “We feel like it’s time to see what that next chapter is.”