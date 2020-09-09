Anna Paquin And Stephen Moyer Show Off Their Quirky L.A. Home

“True Blood” co-stars and real-life spouses Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer are opening the doors to their eccentric Los Angeles home to Architectural Digest, which is showcasing the couple’s abode in its latest issue.

In a new profile, the Winnipeg-born actress and her British husband open up about their 7,100-square-foot home, located near L.A.’s Venice Beach.

According to AD, the home was seven years in the making, the result of transforming a bungalow, an adjacent vacant lot and a duplex into a single home.

For the interior, the couple turned to designer Arabella McIntosh to help execute their vision.

“It’s always exciting to surround yourself with people whose taste you absolutely love, who you really trust creatively, then not micro-manage but actually let them come up with their creations and ideas, so you’re not getting a watered-down version,” Paquin, 38, told the magazine.

“Steve’s brief was ‘banged up and lived in,’” said McIntosh. “And he specifically told me to leave some budget for some weird s**t.”